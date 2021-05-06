Ireland 2023 Women’s World Cup Qualifying Fixtures & Kick-Off times

We have the list of the Ireland 2023 Women’s World Cup Qualifying Fixtures & Kick-Off times. 

Vera Pauw’s squad will be away to Georgia in that opening fixture in Group A, while their first home game will be against top seeds Sweden on October 21st.

Ireland will also take on Finland and Slovakia as they target qualification to the finals tournament in Australia & New Zealand – which would be their first foray into a major tournament.

The Qualifying Draw was made last Friday with the following format revealed:

  • The winners of the nine qualifying groups will progress directly to the finals in Australia and New Zealand.
  • The group runners-up take part in the UEFA play-offs in October 2022.
  • In the play-offs, the three best runners-up will be seeded directly to round 2 of the play-offs. The six remaining runners-up contest three single-leg play-offs in round 1.
  • The three winners from round 1 and the three teams seeded directly to round 2 will then compete in single-leg play-offs determined by a draw.
  • The two play-off winners with the highest ranking (based on results in the qualifying group stage and round 2 play-offs) will qualify for the finals.
  • The remaining play-off winner will compete in the inter-confederation play-offs in Australia and New Zealand.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Fixtures – Group A
17 September, 2021: Georgia v Republic of Ireland
21 October, 2021: Republic of Ireland v Sweden
26 October, 2021: Finland v Republic of Ireland
25 November, 2021: Republic of Ireland v Slovakia
30 November, 2021: Republic of Ireland v Georgia
12 April, 2022: Sweden v Republic of Ireland
1 September, 2022: Republic of Ireland v Finland
6 September, 2022: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

*Kick-off times, venue & broadcast details will be confirmed in due course

 

