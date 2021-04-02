Ireland u21 international Andew Omobamidele impresses on full Norwich City debut

The 18-year-old was awarded man of the match for his efforts.

Irish 18-year-old Andrew Omobamidele was handed his full Norwich City first-team debut this afternoon in 1-1 draw against Preston North End. His performance, by all accounts, was highly impressive as he went on to win man of the match.

His most vital contribution of the match was a heroic double-block in the opening minutes which kept the scoreline at 0-0. Emi Buendia scored the opener for Norwich just minutes later.

Before the Emi Buendia worldie what a block from Andrew Omobamidele💪 #ncfc pic.twitter.com/nLt0G1dJYe — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) APRIL 2, 2021

Unfortunately, he was unable to keep a clean sheet on his debut. Brad Potts equalised for Preston with what was virtually the last kick of the game in the 95th minute.

Omobamidele’s performance has been lauded by a number of Norwich City supporters and sections of the media.

The young centre-back also put in an imposing performances for Ireland’s u21s in a 2-1 win against Wales last week partnered with Arsenal – on loan at Ipswich Town – 20-year-old Mark McGuinness.

He was given his Norwich debut on 16 January 2021, coming on as a sub against Cardiff City. However, tonight marked his first start for the club.

Omobamidele only signed for Norwich City in 2019. Previously, he spent several years in the Leixlip United set up, so much credit must be given to them for his development as a footballer.

Making his debut at the age of 18 and fully deserving of today’s Man of the Match award. 👏 pic.twitter.com/VdIh8Acp6y — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) APRIL 2, 2021

