Ireland U21 squad announced for European qualifiers

Republic of Ireland Under-21s kick-off their UEFA European Under-21 Championship campaign in Bosnia & Herzegovina tomorrow
The match will take place in FF BH Football Training Centre, Zenica with Kristoffer Hagenes as referee.
Ireland will be looking to get off to a positive start with the game kicking off at 15.30, Irish time.
U21s Manager Jim Crawford said: “Bosnia are well organized with really good individuals but they’re physical.
“We’ve seen them in numerous games and in some games they’ve pushed on and pressed and other games they’ve dropped off so it will be interesting to see what they do. It will be a great challenge but one the players are up for.”
They are joined in Group F by Luxembourg, who they face on Tuesday, September 7, Italy, Sweden, and Montenegro.
Derry City’s Ronan Boyce was called up to the Under-21s to replace Cardiff City’s, Mark McGuinness.
Conor Coventry said: “We’ve got another really good Under-21s team here and we sat down and it is absolutely clear that we want to get to the European Championship Finals.
“We’re capable and when you see the quality in the squad it goes to show that the future is in good hands.”
STARTING XI | 🇧🇦 v 🇮🇪
The line-up for Ireland U21’s opening European Championship qualification game 💚
Come on you Boys in Green ☘️
⌚️KO 3.30pm
📺 Live on RTÉ Player and RTÉ News channel 👉 https://t.co/Cs9j20zG2O#IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne |#BIHIRL pic.twitter.com/TsVvC0N4OW
— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 3, 2021
Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad
Goalkeepers: Sam Blair (Bury Town, on loan from Norwich City), Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), Daniel Rose (Schalke 04).
Defenders: Ronan Boyce (Derry City), Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Celtic).
Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Ryan Johansson (Fortuna Sittard, on loan from Sevilla), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Ross Tierney (Bohemians), Louie Watson (Derby County).
Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Will Ferry (Crawley Town, on loan from Southampton), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Salford City, on loan from Aston Villa).
Fixtures
Friday, 3rd September
Bosnia & Herzegovina U21 v Republic of Ireland U21, FF BH Football Training Centre, Zenica, Bosnia & Herzegovina, KO: 15:30
Tuesday, 7th September
Luxembourg U21 v Republic of Ireland U21, Stade Jos Nosbaum, Dudelange, Luxembourg, KO: 15:00