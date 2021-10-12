Ireland v Qatar – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams, TV Coverage

1,029 total views, 1,029 views today
The Boys in Green finally have a win under their belt and now this game is a chance for them to raise their confidence levels
Ireland v Qatar kicks off at 19:45 tonight, 12th October in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The match will be shown live on RTE 2, RTE Player, and Sky Sports Premier League Ireland.
Manager Stephen Kenny is now three games unbeaten, including his win over Azerbaijan on Saturday. Now that he has his first win and first competitive win, he will now want his first win at home.
In seven attempts, Kenny has not managed to triumph in the Aviva Stadium. His heavily changed squad will want to make their mark with a win today.
Qatar has now been joined by Germany as the first team to qualify for the next World Cup. They may be optimistic but manager Felix Sanchez will want them to start winning so that they will not be embarrassed at home.
Qatar have now gone five matches without a victory with losses to the USA and Serbia. They will play a strong team in hopes of scoring some goals.
These two countries are only recent opponents. In current history, Ireland has only faced Qatar once, in a friendly back in March. That day, the Boys in Green were disappointed to draw 1-1 even though the Qatari team dominated possession and chances.
Ireland v Qatar Probable Starting Teams
Ireland
Formation
4-3-3
Probable Starting 11
Kelleher (GK), Stevens, Collins, Egan, Christie, Cullen, Hourihane, Ogbene, McGrath, Parrott, Connolly.
Injuries / Suspensions
Coleman, Manning
Qatar
Formation
3-5-2
Probable Starting 11
Sheeb (GK), Fadlalla, Salman, Hisham, Ahmed, Hatem, Boudiaf, Abdulsalam, Miguel, Afif, Ali.
Injuries / Suspensions
None
Ireland v Qatar Betting
Ireland 3/4
Draw 23/10
Qatar 7/2
Score Prediction
Bar Ireland’s last victory, goals have been hard to come by. Qatar has been in worse form than the Irish with only two goals in five matches so do not expect this game to be full of goals. Kenny may lineup a weaker side to try out some new players so this game could go either way.
Expect the game to end 2-1 to Ireland.
