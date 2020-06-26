European football body UEFA have confirmed the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League fixtures which will be played later this year.

Several changes have been made pushing Ireland’s last four games in group back by a few days. This means two blocks of three games will have to be played in the space of a few days. RTE report that the changes were made to allow for the Euro 2020 play offs which will be played In October or November now due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Stephen Kenny’s first match in charge will be against Bulgaria on September 3rd. This will be away from home. Three days later they will host Finland on September 6th.

It will then be the turn of the Euro 2020 play off where Ireland will travel to Slovakia on October 8th. Ireland will then play Wales at the Aviva on the 11th of October, before flying to Finland three days later. Should Ireland beat Slovakia they will then play the play off final where they will face Bosnia or Northern Ireland. If they do reach the final they will once again likely have to play three games in a row. They will take on Wales on November 15th,before playing Bulgaria on the 18th of November.

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 3 – Nations League B – Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland (7.45pm)

Sunday 6 – Nations League B – Republic of Ireland v Finland (5pm)

OCTOBER

Thursday 8 – Euro 2020 play-off semi-final – Slovakia v Republic of Ireland (7.45pm)

Sunday 11 – Nations League B – Republic of Ireland vs Wales (2pm)

Wednesday 14 – Nations League B – Finland vs Republic of Ireland (5pm)

NOVEMBER

Thursday 12 – Euro 2020 play-off final – Slovakia/Republic of Ireland v Bosnia/Northern Ireland

Sunday 15 – Nations League B – Wales v Republic of Ireland (5pm)

Wednesday 18 – Nations League B – Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria (7.45pm