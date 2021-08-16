James Milner: Playing In Front Of A Full Crowd Was ‘Incredible’

5 total views, 5 views today

Liverpool midfielder James Milner told Liverpoolfc.com after the game against that playing in front of a full crowd once again was “incredible.”

Milner wore the captain’s armband in his side’s opening day victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road – a confident and assured 3-0 win.

It was the first time the team had played in front of a capacity crowd in 17 months, their last such experience being a 3-2 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Milner said that the players knew they would thrive in front of the packed Carrow Road stands.

“It’s incredible,” Milner told Liverpoolfc.com post-match. “I remember the first few times I stepped out when there was nobody there and coming out of the tunnel it was the first time it really hit you because normally when you step out of the tunnel you either get the roar or booed or something, anything would have done, but it was just quiet and that’s what really hit you.

“But having our fans here today singing all the way through and seeing them at the end, amazing to have them back and obviously it will be special next week at Anfield as well.

“We’ve missed them and hopefully we can keep putting in performances and getting results like today for them.”

Diogo Jota, Bobby Firmino and Mohamed Salah got the goals for the side and they kept a clean sheet, courtesy of some heroics from goalkeeper Alisson late in the game.

Salah’s goal was a new Premier League record as the Egyptian scored on the fifth opening weekend in a row.

“The result is pretty much perfect obviously with a clean sheet and different goalscorers, obviously it’s always nice for those guys to get off the mark,” said the captain on the day.

“The performance could have been better, we know that, but that’s pleasing that there is plenty to work on and it was a good day’s work.”

Liverpool will face Burnley in their first home fixture of the weekend on Saturday, August 21st at 12:30 pm in front of a full crowd.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com