Kylian Mbappé to be named on bench for Champions League clash

Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a massive blow going into tonight’s Champions League clash against Manchester City as star man Kylian Mbappé will reportedly be named on the bench due to fitness concerns.

Mbappé has been nursing a calf injury which kept him out of action against Lens at the weekend.

PSG are already against it having lost 2-1 in the first leg of the semi-final. Their task in reaching the final has now become increasingly more difficult with the potential of one of their star players.

Of course, their squad is still littered with talent including Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Marquinhos, but the pace and threat in the final third of Mbappé will be hard to replace.

Speaking about the injury yesterday, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said: “We need to assess Kylian. Today he is going to start an individual training session and see if he can be with the team.

“There is still one day and we will see and decide if he is going to be available. We will take the decision tomorrow.”

As mentioned previously, PSG have a massive task on their hands if they want to qualify for the final. They need at least 2 goals to have any chance of winning the tie.

Manchester City don’t concede a succession of goals, and when they do, they often outscore their opponents.

Saying that, PSG’s attacking threat in the first leg was evident and there were a number of times when the Manchester City backline was compromised. They were particularly impressive in the first half as they opened the scoring, created further chances and went in ahead at half-time. City’s quality eventually showed and they looked a different team in the second half, but PSG’s first half performance should give them confidence going into the game.

The fixture kicks-off at 8pm tonight and will be played at the City of Manchester Stadium.

