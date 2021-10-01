Leeds v Watford – Preview, Betting & Probable Starting Teams

1,027 total views, 1,027 views today
Seven games into the Premier League and Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are still looking for their first win as they play Watford
Leeds v Watford will kick off at 15:00 on Saturday, 2nd October in Elland Road with Simon Hooper as referee.
The Whites’ have failed to find the spark that excited many neutral fans during their return to the Premier League last year. After six games, they have gotten three draws, losing in dramatic fashion to West Ham last week.
Their form is not helped by the recent injury to star striker Patrick Bamford. Their top goalscorer last season injured his ankle in a tough challenge last week and is expected to miss another week of games.
Watford may have taken Leeds’ spot as one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. So far, the Hornets have beating Aston Villa and Norwich as well as drawing against Newcastle. These good performances have them in 12th place.
They will want a week this Saturday as their fixture list is looking tough. Watford will play five of the ‘Big Six’ clubs in their next seven games.
In recent history, this has been a fixture favored by Watford. They have won six of their last 11 meetings which only include games in the Championship. Leeds has not won this tie since 2013 but has an extra year’s experience in the English top-flight.
Leeds v Watford Probable Starting Teams
Leeds United
Formation
4-1-4-1
Probable Starting 11
Meslier (GK), Firpo, Cooper, Cresswell, Shackleton, Phillips, James, Dallas, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo
Injuries / Suspensions
Forshaw (Hamstring), Ayling (Knee), Bamford (Ankle), Koch (Groin)
Watford FC
Formation
4-2-3-1
Probable Starting 11
Foster (GK), Rose, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Kiko, Kucka, Sissoko, Dennis, Cleverly, Sarr, King
Injuries / Suspensions
Etebo (Muscle injury)
Betting
Leeds United 8/11
Draw 11/4
Watford 7/2
Score Prediction
Injuries to stalwart players will have a major impact on Bielsa’s starting team. The only thing that could save the Whites’ Saturday afternoon is the immense support of the Elland Road faithful. It will be interesting to see if the young and fats Watford team will crumple or mold together from the pressure.
Expect the game to end 2-1 to Leeds United.
