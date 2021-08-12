Leicester Injury Update Ahead Of Season Opener

1 total views, 1 views today

Leicester City FC manager Brendan Rodgers has given the media an injury update ahead of their first game of the season against Wolves on Saturday.

The Leicester boss discussed wing-back Timothy Castagne and centre-halves Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana.

Castagne will be assessed by the club’s medical team later this week.

Castagne suffered an eye injury while playing for Belgium at UEFA Euro 2020 this summer but is recovering well and may play a role for the Foxes before the first international break.

“We’re just going to make a final decision on Timothy tomorrow (Friday),” Rodgers said at LCFC Training Ground. “He’s trained well this week. He’s obviously been doing physical preparation work without joining in with the squad and then, this week, he’s joined in.

“He’s got his mask now that he feels comfortable in and he’s virtually done everything that he would want and we would want to see to participate in the game, so we’ll have a chat tomorrow after training, just to see how he feels, and then we’ll take from there.”

Evans is also expected to be close to returning after the first international break of 2021/22 after injuring his foot in the FA Cup final against Chelsea in May.

Rodgers noted that the plan for Evans’ return was always after the international break and that his fellow Northern Irishman is on course for that.

“The plan for him was always after the international break. He’s out doing multidirectional work and we’re just assessing the pain of that. The timeline for him is after the international break.”

Fofana is said to be recovering well after fracturing his right fibula this month in a pre-season friendly.

The 20-year-old’s leg was caught underneath Villarreal forward Fer Nino’s as the tackle occurred and he went down immediately.

“He’s doing very well,” the 48-year-old said. “He’s back home, or coming back home, and he’s in great spirits. It’s hugely disappointing for him and for us. He’s had the operation and it’s gone very well. Now it’s all about his recovery, but he’s in good spirits and we’ll look forward to seeing him when he can come in.

“I think these injuries can be between four to seven or eight months, so we have to wait and see on that. With his ligaments, what we’re seeing there is that it’ll probably be a little longer [than first thought], but it’s still very early.”

Leicester City host Wolves at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, August 14th at 3 pm.

