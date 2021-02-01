List of Irish player transfers during January window

We have compiled a list of Irish players who completed transfers during the January window.

This January transfer window has been quieter than previous years, owing mainly to the global pandemic which has impacted the finances of several clubs around the world.

That said, several Irish players have still managed to move onto pastures new, whether it be on a temporary or permanent deal.

Here’s a list of the Irish players that have moved from one club to another:

* Updated throughout deadline day

PREMIER LEAGUE:

Evan Ferguson - Bohemians to Brighton & Hove Albion - Transfer (Undisclosed) Dara Costelloe - Free agent to Burnley - Free transfer

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP:



Conor Hourihane - Aston Villa to Swansea City - Loan Richard Keogh - MK Dons to Huddersfield Town - Transfer (£540,000) Danny Grant - Bohemians to Huddersfield Town - Transfer (Undisclosed) Rob Elliot - Free agent to Watford - Free transfer Greg Cunningham - Cardiff City to Preston North End - Loan Jayson Molumby - Brighton & Hove Albion to Preston North End - Loan

EFL LEAGUE ONE:

Mark Travers - Bournemouth to Swindon Town - Loan Conor Masterson - Queens Park Rangers to Swindon Town - Loan Dan Crowley - Birmingham City to Hull City - Loan Warren O'Hora - Brighton & Hove Albion to MK Dons - Transfer (£200,000) Luke McNally - St Patrick's Athletic to Oxford United - Transfer (Undisclosed) Corey Whelan - Phoenix Rising to Wigan Athletic - Transfer (£90,000) Troy Parrott - Tottenham Hotspur to Ipswich Town - Loan Conor Shaughnessy - Leeds United to Rochdale - Transfer (Undisclosed) Conor Grant - Sheffield Wednesday to Rochdale - Transfer (Undisclosed)

EFL LEAGUE TWO:

Simon Power - Free agent to Harrogate Town - Free transfer William Hondermarck - Norwich City to Harrogate Town - Loan Peter Kioso - Luton Town to Northampton Town - Loan Jamie Devitt - Free Agent to Barrow - Free Transfer Stephen Quinn - Burton Albion to Mansfield Town - Loan Zack Elbouzedi - Lincoln City to Bolton Wanderers - Loan Niall Canavan - Plymouth Argyle to Bradford City - Transfer (Undisclosed) Tyreik Wright - Aston Villa to Walsall - Loan

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP:

Jaze Kabia - Shelbourne to Livingston - Transfer (Undisclosed) Sam Foley - St Mirren to Motherwell - Transfer (Undisclosed) Aaron McEneff - Shamrock Rovers to Hearts - Transfer (Undisclosed) Eddie Nolan - Crewe Alexandra to Motherwell - Loan

OTHER:

Jack Byrne - Shamrock Rovers to APOEL - Transfer (Undisclosed)

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com