Liverpool about to sign 34-goal Zambian striker

The 22-year-old forward, Patson Daka has been left out of Zambia’s international squad suggesting a move is on the cards, reports emerge that Liverpool are making a deal

Daka currently plays his football for Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian league with him getting 34 goals and 12 assists in 42 games.

The striker has previously been linked with West Ham and Liverpool with both sides wanting to secure his £25 million price tag.

According to African football expert, Hugo Zoff, Daka has been given time away from his international team so that he can decide his future.

Zoff said: “Daka, Mwepu and Kangwa have to decide on their next future, and it is just fair that they can make a decision that is in the best interests of the country.”

Apparently Liverpool are intrested In

Patson Daka.pic.twitter.com/21CTTPUp1W — bass (@lfcbass11) May 31, 2021

Daka is set not to play in next years African Cup of Nations which would help Liverpool’s chance as they will be missing Mohammad Salah and Sadio Mané for the month of February.

Liverpool have been known to sign former RB Salzburg players with midfielders Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino having played for the club before.

It would be hard to see Daka getting much game time in his first season at Liverpool with him competing for minutes with Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi and Diogo Jota.

With none of the three previously mentioned strikers scoring more than nine goals in the last two seasons, maybe it is time that Jurgen Klopp looks for a new goal threat.

Having played in the Champions League this year with Salzburg, Daka would want to continue playing at the highest level.

This could be given to him at Liverpool if he is willing to spend a little more time on the bench this season.

