Liverpool Defender Ben Davies Set For Blades Loan

3 total views, 3 views today

Liverpool defender Ben Davies is set to complete a loan move to EFL Championship side Sheffield United for the 2021/22 season.

The two clubs are close to an agreement that would see Davies get game-time for the season in the second tier of English football.

There will be no option for the Blades to buy Davies during their first season back in the Championship.

The Liverpool player had taken part in the side’s pre-season ahead of the current season.

The 26-year-old joined Liverpool in January amidst an injury crisis but has failed to play in any competitive fixtures for the side since his arrival.

The former Preston North End defender joined the then-Premier League champions on deadline day in January.

The Englishman signed a long-term deal with the side and was signed to bolster their ranks at centre-back.

Davies had spent three-and-a-half years playing in the Championship with Preston after breaking into the side before leaving and will bring that experience with him to Sheffield.

The defender was Preston’s Player of the Year for 2019.

Davies will join the ranks at Sheffield, which include Republic of Ireland defenders John Egan and Enda Stevens.

He will become the side’s first incoming transfer of the summer after an exodus took place following their relegation last season.

Five centre-backs have left the club this summer and Ethan Ampadu also returned to Chelsea following the end of his loan period, leaving the side in need of reinforcement at the back.

Davies potential season-long loan would leave Liverpool with six centre-backs on their backs, including Rhys Williams.

Liverpool face Burnley in their first home fixture of the new season on Saturday, August 21st at 12:30 pm.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com