Liverpool Full-Back Andy Robertson Out With Ligament Damage

Liverpool FC full-back Andy Robertson has revealed that he suffered ligament damage in Sunday’s friendly with Athletic Bilbao.

Robertson was taken off at half-time after picking up an injury and was replaced by the great-nephew of Ian Rush, Owen Beck, for the second half.

The Scotsman landed awkwardly after making a block towards the end of the first half and stayed on the ground.

He was treated on the field before finishing the half and did not need a stretcher to leave the pitch, instead of being helped off by the physios.

The left-back went for a scan on Monday at the Spire Hospital in the English city and gave fans an update on his injury on social media.

“Thanks to everyone for the kind messages and support,” Robertson said. “Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend.

“I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later. Good luck to the boys playing tonight.”

Kostas Tsimikas took Robertson’s place for Liverpool’s final pre-season match against Osasuna on Monday night.

It is expected that the Greek full-back will step in for Robertson in competitive fixtures in his absence.

Tsimikas only made seven appearances for Liverpool in his debut season in England as a result of early-season injury problems and Robertson’s ever-presence in the squad.

However, the 25-year-old has had an impressive pre-season this summer and will look to carry over his form into the new season and get more appearances for the club that signed him last summer.

Liverpool’s Premier League campaign gets underway when they travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich on Saturday, August 14th at 5:30 pm.

An early kick-off against Burnley on Saturday earns the distinction of the side’s first game at Anfield in the 2021/22 season on Saturday, September 21st.

A date with Chelsea follows on the evening of Saturday, August 28th before the first international break of the season gets underway.

It is possible that Robertson may return for Liverpool’s trip to Elland Road on Sunday, September 12th.

