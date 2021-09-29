Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones Continues To Impress In Starting Role

1 total views, 1 views today

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is continuing to impress in his unexpected starting role for the Reds this season after early-season to several players in the squad.

Jones was named the Man of the Match in Liverpool’s 5-1 win over Porto at the Estadio do Dragao and had three assists to his name in a game where his all-around abilities were on show.

It was his third start in a row for his local side after two cameos off the bench – the injuries to Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita (who is now fit once again) gave him a golden opportunity.

The 20-year-old fashioned a chance for himself 20 minutes into the game which was parried into the path of Mo Salah, who made no mistake.

It went down as an assist and a second goal from the same connection was fashioned in the second half.

Jones played Salah through from the edge of the box and the Egyptian coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

His deflected volley 17 minutes later fell to substitute Roberto Firmino who made no mistake.

It does not sound too impressive when you check the quality of the assists but that was not the only facet of Jones’ game on display.

His support runs from central midfield into the final third offered an extra threat in attack on several occasions and helped to break down a narrow Porto defence.

The no.17’s runs on the ball were just as impressive and the Scouse native set up multiple chances throughout the 90 minutes for his Liverpool teammates after extended periods on the ball.

His work-rate was not to be shunned either as Jones counter-pressed throughout the game, continuing on from his performance against Brentford.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was impressed by Jones’ performance and noted that, despite some stomach issues, he shone on the night: “Curtis played a good game. He had some problems a little bit with the stomach before the game; they told me I need to keep an eye on him but I told him after the game whatever it is, keep it because it was really a good game.

“He played a really good game, he was everywhere, he was involved in everything. Set up the first goal with a surprising finish, goalie cannot save it.

“In a lot of other situations he was really there – maybe not as spectacular as the offensive stuff, but defensively he played a top-class game.

“He defended really well, pressed from the blind side, a lot of things I liked a lot about his performance tonight. So, let’s keep going, Curtis, it was not bad tonight.”

