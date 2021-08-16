Liverpool Prospect Leighton Clarkson Joins Blackburn On Loan

Liverpool prospect Leighton Clarkson has joined EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers on loan for the 2021/22 season.

The announcement comes after reports that Ben Davies is set to also be loaned to a Championship side.

The 19-year-old will join the side that had fellow Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott on loan last season in order to gain more experience at senior level.

Clarkson has made three appearances for the Reds at senior, including a start in the UEFA Champions League against FC Midtjylland in last season’s group stage.

The Lancashire native was on the bench four times throughout the club’s Champions League run last season.

He also played in the Premier League 2 14 times over the course of last season for the U23 side.

He recently signed a long-term contract with the club in December 2020 and is a graduate of the academy.

He will play at Blackburn Rovers under the tutelage of manager Tony Mowbray and his assistant, Mark Venus.

Elliott worked with the pair last season and racked up seven goals and 11 assists in an impressive campaign with the side.

The 18-year-old showcased his versatility while in Lancashire by playing in several positions for the side and excelling.

Clarkson will have the same opportunity as Elliott to show his parent club what he can do at a high level.

He will now aim to benefit from that relationship this season as he returns to his hometown with a view to playing regular first-team football.

