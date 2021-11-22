Liverpool star Morton ‘cant wipe the smile off his face’ after PL debut

7 total views, 7 views today

Tyler Morton made his Premier League debut when he came on for Liverpool on Saturday evening in their 4-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield.

It was the 19-year-old’s third senior appearance of the season after appearing in the clubs’ two Carabao Cup fixtures of the season to date.

Morton played 45 minutes against Norwich City and started the team’s 2-0 win over Preston at the base of a midfield three.

He replaced Thiago Alcantara in the 84th minute on Saturday, running onto the Anfield pitch in front of 50,000 fans for the final minutes of the game – the 50,000in attendance included his family.

“As you can see on my face, I can’t wipe the smile off it!” Morton told Liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s a different feeling to any other feeling, especially your boyhood club, as everyone will know. Being a fan all my life and now stepping on the pitch, it felt surreal.

“But that’s where I want to be, so that’s where I’m going to push to be.”

Morton has excelled for Liverpool’s Under-23’s this season and his performances across all competitions for them has earned him spots on the bench in important games such as the Arsenal clash.

His showing in the UEFA Youth League in particular have caught the eye of fans and staff at the club, with his ability to control games evident.

It was fitting that that was his first task as a Premier League player when he replaced Liverpool’s regular conductor, Thiago.

“I was straight in the zone, no messing about for me! I was straight into the game, making sure we secured the win, making sure I kept the ball and doing everything I normally do nicely. It all went to plan in the end.

“My family – everyone dreamed of being a Liverpool footballer and I’ve gone and done it. They tell me every day going to training how proud they are of me. And it just felt so good doing it for them and doing it for my best mate.

“And especially the manager and the players I’m working with are different class, to get a warm ‘well done’ off them is just amazing.”

After Morton’s performances this season at both U23 and senior level, more appearances under Jurgen Klopp are certain to come his way.

