Liverpool to check fitness of Robertson and Henderson before Porto game

Liverpool will monitor the fitness of Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson before their UEFA Champions League fixture against Porto on Wednesday night at 8 pm.

The two players picked up injuries in the recent international window and both missed out on starting spots against Arsenal at the weekend as a result.

Henderson appeared as a substitute during the second half of the 4-0 victory over Arsenal, while Robertson was not involved with the matchday squad.

Offering an update on the duo at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Jürgen Klopp said: “We always respect the competition but we have to think about ourselves, our schedule and the situation of our players first.

“Hendo, we will see. [Monday], I would say maybe he was not at 100 per cent. So he can play, he can do pretty much everything but it’s about really being at 100 per cent fit.

“So I thought when he came on against Arsenal it was just to see the game out and controlling a little bit – that was exactly actually what he had to do from the rehab point of view, so he used these few minutes. But now we have to see. I don’t know 100 per cent.

“Robbo, similar. Both are OK, but are both now ready to play, ready to start with the schedule, with games coming up? We have to make these decisions.

“We didn’t make these decisions yet, to be honest, because, how we all know, in this time of the season the medical department has a big hand in line-ups. So we will see.”

Liverpool have already won their Champions League group after winning their first four games at that stage of the competition for the first time in their history.

Porto sit second in the group, seven points off Liverpool and one ahead of Atletico Madrid – wins for Porto and AC Milan will send the Portuguese club into the last 16.

