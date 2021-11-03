Liverpool v Atletico Madrid – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

7 total views, 7 views today

Liverpool welcome Atletico Madrid to Anfield in a repeat of the last match in England before the pandemic halted the sport in the country.

That fixture saw the Spaniards come out on top and progress in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League but Liverpool are the ones with the upper hand heading into their latest game with each other.

Mohamed Salah scored twice as the visitors came away with all three points at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The two sides meet for the second time in as many games in Group B of the competition, with their hopes for qualification playing an important role in their upcoming match.

Liverpool will qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League if they win in front of their fans.

Atletico, on the other hand, need to win to ensure that they stay in second place and put pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have yet to drop a point in the group.

A loss to the six-time European Cup winners will open the door for Porto to leapfrog them and move into second place with just two games to go.

Naby Keita and James Milner will be unavailable for Liverpool while Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are set to make their returns to the matchday squad.

The squad list for Atletico’s trip to Merseyside does not their fourth-highest goalscorer of all time Antoine Griezmann, who played a key role in attack alongside Joao Felix in the reverse fixture.

Griezmann was sent off in the reverse fixture after a high boot caught Roberto Firmino in the face.

Stefan Savic, Marcos Llorente, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Thomas Llorente have not travelled with Diego Simeone’s team.

Teams

Liverpool – Predicted (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Atletico Madrid – Predicted (3-5-2): Oblak; Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso; Trippier, Koke, Herrera, De Paul, Carrasco; Felix, Suarez.

Odds

Liverpool 8/13

Draw 14/5

Atletico Madrid 4/1

Where To Watch

The match will kick-off at 8 pm and will be available to watch live on Virgin Media 2 with coverage beginning at 7 pm.

