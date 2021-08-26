Liverpool v Chelsea – Preview, Team News, Betting

5 total views, 5 views today
Chelsea face their first title competitors when they travel to Liverpool this Saturday in Week Three of the Premier League
This game will kick off at 17:30 on Saturday, 28th August in Anfield with Anthony Taylor refereeing.
This game will be Liverpool’s first challenging match of their Premier League campaign. They eased past Burnley and Norwich in their opening matches.
Stars like Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Trent Alexander-Arnold seem to be back to full form and ready to compete for the title again. Their talisman Mohamed Salah is ranked 1st for chances created in the league currently as well.
Chelsea have grabbed the attention of every neutral fan of the Premier League already this season. The Blues dominated their first two games against Crystal Palace and Arsenal, scoring and keeping clean sheets.
Thomas Tuchel has clearly made the English League the main focus of the team’s plans this year. The Champions League winners are now joined by world-class striker Romelu Lukaku who scored on his debut last week.
Last season the two teams split the spoils with both sides managing to win away from home. This is surely lined up to be the game of the weekend.
Predicted Starting 11
Liverpool
Formation
4-3-3
Starting Team
Alisson (GK), Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Keita, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Injuries
Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Milner.
Chelsea
Formation
3-4-3
Starting Team
Mendy (GK), Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, James, Havertz, Mount, Lukaku.
Injuries
Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek.
Betting
Liverpool are narrow favorites to win with odds of 6/4.
A draw has odds of 9/4.
Chelsea are the bookies’ slight underdogs with odds of 9/5 to win.
Score Prediction
There will be interesting battles all over the field; Van Dijk versus Lukaku, Robertson versus James, etc. The winners of these battles will decide who will take this tie.
Both teams are in great form coming into this game but Chelsea looks to have the slight edge. If their team begins in full strength, they will be nearly impossible to stop.
Expect this game to end 2-1 to Chelsea.
