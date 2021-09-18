Liverpool v Crystal Palace Teams Announced

4 total views, 4 views today
Liverpool play Crystal Palace on Saturday, September 18 in their first league game after the beginning of the UEFA Champions League group stage.
The game at Anfield is set to be an interesting one as Palace have looked good in their opening games so far.
The two teams have been announced for the fixture.
For Liverpool, James Milner comes in at right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who misses out due to illness.
Ibrahima Konate makes his debut for Klopp’s side at the heart of defence alongside Virgil Van Dijk.
Kostas Tsimikas gets another game at left-back while Andy Robertson is rested for the clash.
A midfield trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara is a stable and progressive one on paper.
Sadio Mané, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota are the front three for Liverpool once again with Roberto Firmino still sidelined with an injury.
Divock Origi and Naby Keita return to the bench after starting against AC Milan in midweek.
Marc Guehi is at centre-back for Crystal Palace after impressing in their victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
James McArthur captains the side in a midfield three alongside Chieck Kouyate and Conor Gallagher.
Former Liverpool player Christian Benteke leads the line for the Eagles with Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha either side of him.
Martin Kelly and Nathaniel Clyne also make an appearance in the Palace squad on the bench.
Goalscorer last week, Odsonne Edouard will be looking for another fruitful display as a substitute.
Teams
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Milner, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Mane, Jota, Salah.
Subs: Kelleher, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Robertson, Origi, Phillips.
Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Kouyate, McArthur (C), Gallagher; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.
Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Kelly, Clyne, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojevic, Olise, Edouard.
Where To Watch
Liverpool – Crystal Palace kicks off at 3 pm . Premier Sports will provide coverage of the game.