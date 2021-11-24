Liverpool v Porto – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

7 total views, 7 views today

Liverpool welcome Porto to Anfield on Wednesday night at 8 pm in the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already progressed to the next stage of the competition after winning their first four games in the group – the first time they have ever done so.

Porto lead a three-horse race for second that they can wrap up with a victory at Anfield, should the Atletico Madrid – AC Milan result go their way.

However, Liverpool are expected to field a strong side in their last home group game, as Klopp has hinted to when questioned on the topic.

The team have history when it comes to fielding a strong side in dead rubber Champions League games – last season’s 1-1 draw away to Midtjylland serves as a prime example.

Diogo Jota was forced off late in the game due to injury, which kept him out for 18 games after a strong start to life on Merseyside.

“That is pretty not much how it will be [choosing a weak squad],” Klopp said to Liverpoolfc.com after qualifying for the last 16.

“We go for it, we want to win football games, that’s all. Sometimes you can qualify for something, sometimes not, it is still the same thing – you play a game, you want to win it, show it.”

Porto come into the game in red-hot form with eight wins in their last nine since the 5-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Sergio Conceicao and his men will be aiming to take the golden chance to qualify but Liverpool and their home crowd will look to dissuade them as much as possible.

Teams

Liverpool – Predicted (4-3-3): Kelleher; Williams, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Origi, Minamino.

Porto – Predicted (4-3-3): Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe, Mbemba, Sanusi; Grujic, Otavio, Oliveira; Evanilson, Taremi, Diaz.

Odds

Liverpool 17/20

Draw 11/4

Porto 14/5

Where To Watch

Liverpool v Porto will kick off at 8 pm. LiveScore will show the match on their app while BT Sport 3 will bring fans coverage of the match from 7:15 pm.

