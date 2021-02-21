Man City go further clear on top with win over Arsenal

Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game.

Tipped as the favourites for the league at this stage of the season, Manchester City travelled to North London this evening to face an Arsenal side on a mixed run of form.

With a win today, Manchester City would extend their lead to 10 points ahead of 2nd place Leicester City.

However, Arsenal also had plenty to play for. Despite a substandard season to date, the Gunners are still very much in competition for a Europa League spot. They sat 10th in the table prior to the game but could jump two places to 8th with a win, however unlikely that seemed.

FIRST HALF

Manchester City wasted no time in establishing their dominance as they attacked from the off. Their intensity almost immediately paid off as they hit the net with just over a minute on the clock.

Riyad Mahrez received the ball on the right flank and released a pinpoint floated cross into the box which was met by Raheem Sterling who scored a rare headed goal.

As Man City often do, they looked – and succeeded – to control possession thereafter.

Otherwise, there wasn’t anymore clear cut chances in the first half as both teams had to settle for half chances – more sporadically so for Arsenal.

The first half ended with Manchester City well in control and leading 1-0.

SECOND HALF

After what was a less than exciting first half, the second wasn’t much better.

João Cancelo arguably had the best chance of the half near the end of the match. The Portuguese full-back received the ball inside the box from a cutback but still had plenty to do with defenders right in front of him.

He quickly adjusted his feet to evade a defender in close proximity before attempting an outside the foot shot which went narrowly wide of the post.

Manchester City managed to hold onto their early lead to win the game 1-0.

They now sit 10 points ahead of their nearest rivals, Leicester, in the Premier League table.

