Man United v Arsenal – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

Ralph Rangnick will get his first chance to claim a win as he plays the Gunners at home in a tough midweek clash in the Premier League

Man United v Arsenal will kick off at 20:15 tonight, Thursday 2nd December in Old Trafford. Referee Martin Atkinson will take charge of the tie.

For those that could not claim a ticket, the match will also be shown live on Premier Sports ROI 1.

This week is the beginning of a transition in Manchester United. On Sunday, German manager Ralf Rangnick was officially appointed as the club’s new boss. He will need to impose his mantra quickly as the club are now three games without a wing.

The Reds team is also hampered by injuries so the new head coach will not have a full list to choose from. This important game will still be the idle moment to endear himself to the Old Trafford faithful.

Mikel Arteta has begun to build a very threatening and consistent side with the young Arsenal team. Since a poor 4-0 loss to Liverpool in November, the Gunners are on a three-game winning streak while Aaron Ramsdale has kept three clean sheets.

They sit in fifth place now but a victory will jump them ahead of West Ham United into the Champions League places. It could be some very important points for the club also resigning their rivals to the tenth place in the table.

Many would consider this fixture to be one of the historic and important matchups in the Premier Leagues’ lifetime. Two of the most successful clubs in the competition but Manchester United have a slight advantage going by statistics. The Red Devils have won 11 of their last 25 games while the Gunners have seven wins and the remaining seven are draws.

Last season was quite an uneventful year for this fixture with only one goal score in both matches combined. Arsenal won the first game away from home while the most recent game in January ended 0-0 in the Emirates Stadium.

There is still a long road ahead and nothing is impossible when you play for Man. United. We will keep chasing our goals until the end! 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/FZEuoDqBVa — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 28, 2021

Man United v Arsenal Probable Starting Teams

Manchester United

Formation

4-3-3

Probable Starting 11

De Gea (GK), Telles, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho.

Injuries / Suspensions

Cavani (Tendon injury), Shaw (Concussion), Pogba (Thigh), Varane (Hamstring)

Arsenal

Formation

4-2-3-1

Probable Starting 11

Ramsdale (GK), Tierney, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Lokonga, Pépé, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe, Lacazette.

Injuries / Suspensions

Saka (Muscle injury), Xhaka (knee), Kolasinac (Ankle)

✌️ 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 ✌️ 📍 Arsenal Training Centre pic.twitter.com/ZOJwjkukfD — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 1, 2021

Man United v Arsenal Match Betting

Manchester United to win: 19/20

Draw: 5/2

Arsenal to win: 13/5

Score Prediction

This set up to be the biggest and most eye-watering matchup of the midweek fixtures. The match looks to be a six-pointer game that could prove important in how the European places are given out but it is hard to see a victor in this battle between Arteta and Rangnick.

Expect this game to end 1-1 with the sides sharing the points.

