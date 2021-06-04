Man United will meet Dortmund’s asking price for Jadon Sancho

By
James Hanly
-
0
11

Manchester United are set to spend £80 million to bring the English winger back to his home country

Jadon Sancho had another good season with German team Borussia Dortmund this year making United more willing to spend big money on him.

The 21-year-old scored 16 goals and got 20 assists in all tournaments last year which helped Dortmund win a DFP Pokal.

United showed large interest in signing Sancho last season but negotiations fell through when the English side were not willing to spend £110 million on the youngster.

If England do well at Euro 2020 then United could be competing with Chelsea and Liverpool for the youngster with a higher price.

According to Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic, the Manchester team are confident that they could have Sancho signed before the start of the European Championships.

Whitwell say: “Negotiations have begun in earnest over a price for the 21-year-old and United have been given encouragement that Borussia Dortmund will accept a lower amount than last summer’s asking price.”

England manager, Gareth Southgate would be hoping that the winger is more focused on their opening game of the European Championships against Croatia.

Sancho is preparing for the competition starting on the 11th of June with possibly his future club teammates Marcus Rashford, Dean Henderson and Luke Shaw.

Manchester United has strong attacking players for Sancho to compete with like Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

It was clear in the Europa League final this season that the team relied to heavily on Bruno Fernandes for creativity and there is no denying the quality that Sancho could bring to the squad.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here