Manchester City in pursuit of Ireland u17 star Sinclair Armstrong

The forward currently plays for QPR having joined from Shamrock Rovers in October.

Demand is high for Ireland u17 international Sinclair Armstrong.

The forward is being monitored by Celtic, Crystal Palace and Manchester City according to Nizaar Kinsella of Goal.

Armstrong only joined QPR in October. He was previously on the books of Shamrock Rovers, and appeared for Shamrock Rovers II in the League of Ireland First Division a number of times last season.

Armstrong only signed a short-term deal with QPR keeping him at the club until the summer, a decision they may come to regret. The aforementioned clubs are reportedly keeping a keen eye on the Irish international with the possibility of snapping him up on a pre-contract deal.

He has yet to make a senior appearance for QPR but has impressed since joining their u18 side, scoring a handful of goals in the process.

Non-English clubs can sign players on pre-contract deals six months before their contract expires, meaning Celtic have the advantage as it stands.

However, Armstrong may be tempted by the possibility of playing Premier League football, particularly Man City. The Citizens have given gametime to youngsters such as Liam Delap, Tommy Doyle and Phil Foden in recent times which shows that while there is intense competition for places, there’s a pathway available to these players.

Crystal Palace have also been known to give youth a chance, the most high-profile examples over the past few years being Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Celtic, on the other hand, have struggled to develop players in recent years, particularly Irish players, it seems. Luca Connell, Jonathan Afolabi and Lee O’Connor were all seen as bright prospects when they joined Celtic, but have seen little to no gametime since their arrival.

There is a long way to go in the negotiation process yet. QPR, though, will find it hard to keep hold of their man with substantial interest elsewhere.

