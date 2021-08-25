Manchester City Target Kane To Stay At Spurs

2 total views, 2 views today

Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward Harry Kane has confirmed that he will stay at the club this summer after Manchester City had several bids for him rejected.

City wanted Kane to replace Sergio Aguero as their number nine after the Argentinian’s departure.

The Spurs striker confirmed his intention to stay at the club on social media on Wednesday morning, ending a long transfer saga.

Kane said on his social media accounts: “It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”

The 28-year-old made his first appearance of the 2021/22 season against Wolves at the weekend.

The English forward came off the bench for the final 18 minutes of the game and picked up a yellow card in added time.

Kane did not travel to Portugal with his Spurs teammates for their Europa Conference League play-off first leg loss to Pacos de Ferreira.

The decision was made by Kane, manager Nuno Espírito Santo and the club.

This was on the back of his apparent refusal to turn up for pre-season training, with links to Manchester City still arising since last season where the striker contributed to 50 goals in 49 games.

Kane was not involved in his side’s opening day Premier League victory over Manchester City.

Manchester City have had several bids for the striker rejected this summer by Daniel Levy and Pep Guardiola has admitted he is interested in signing the England and Spurs captain.

The news of his non-departure comes as a surprise after everything that took place in the saga.

Kane will line out at White Hart Lane once again this season for Spurs.

