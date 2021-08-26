Manchester City v Arsenal – Preview, Team News, Betting

1 total views, 1 views today
Arsenal are looking for their first points as they travel to Manchester City in Week three of the Premier League
The match will kick off at 12:30 on Saturday, 28th August in the Emirates Stadium with Martin Atkinson in charge.
Pep Guardiola’s team is looking for their second win of the season. They started the campaign with a poor loss to Tottenham Hotspur but returned to form by thrashing newly promoted Norwich.
In the 5-0 win over Norwich, new signing Jack Grealish got his first goal for the club while striker Gabriel Jesus laid a claim to be the club’s main striker. Now that Harry Kane has confirmed that he will stay at Spurs, the club is looking to Cristiano Ronaldo to provide star power upfront.
Arsenal are still considered by many to be a team in crisis. They started their Premier League season with two 2-0 losses to Chelsea and Brentford.
Now Mikel Arteta’s team have finally claimed a victory against West Brom in the EFL Cup. Although it was a very week West Brom side, the game will no doubt give confidence to the Gunners’ players.
Last season, Man City earned three wins against Arsenal, two in the league, and one in the EFL Cup. Only Saturday will decide if Arteta can overcome his former mentor.
Predicted Starting 11
Manchester City
Formation
4-3-3
Starting Team
Ederson (GK), Mendy, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Grealish, Rodri, Gundogan, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez.
Injuries
De Bruyne, Foden, Herrera.
Arsenal
Formation
4-2-3-1
Starting Team
Leno (GK), Tierney, Mari, Holding, Soares, Xhaka, Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Pépé, Aubameyang.
Injuries
White, Nketiah, Gabriel, Martinelli, Bellerin, Runarsson, Partey.
Betting
Man City are clear favorites to win with odds of 1/5.
A draw has odds of 5/1.
Arsenal are the underdogs with odds of 10/1 to win.
Score Prediction
Arsenal may be slightly more hopeful now but this will not change their luck. The reigning Premier League champions still have a point to prove after their loss to Spurs and will come strong.
Expect this game to end 2-0 with Man City being the clearly stronger team.
