Manchester City v PSG – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

Manchester City and PSG go head-to-head in the penultimate round of the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium.
PSG, winners of the reverse fixture, sit second behind City by a point but are the only unbeaten side in Group A.
A second win for Mauricio Pochettino over Pep Guardiola with his Parisian outfit this season will put them into the round of 16.
Manchester City will also look to progress to the next stage with a win against a side including Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.
City have recovered well from their defeat to PSG three rounds ago, with back-to-back victories over Belgian champions Club Brugge sending them top of the group.
Brugge themselves are still able to qualify for the last 16 and if they can beat RB Leipzig in their match tonight, they could put a lot of heat on the losing side in the City-PSG fixture.
A draw in this fixture and a win for Phillippe Clement’s side would mean that three teams will be in the race to progress on the final matchday.
City’s Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne will miss the game after contracting Covid-19 during the November international window while £100 million signing Jack Grealish will be monitored ahead of the match.
Rafinha, Julain Draxler and Alexandre Letellier will all miss the clash for PSG as they recover from injuries.
Teams
Manchester City – Predicted (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.
PSG – Predicted (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Paredes, Veratti; Messi, Neymar, Di Maria; Mbappé.
Odds
Manchester City 1/2
Draw 7/2
PSG 9/2
Where To Watch
Manchester City play host to PSG at 8 pm with BT Sport 2 showing the match (Coverage from 7 pm). LiveScore will also have the match on their app.