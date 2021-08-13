Manchester United v Leeds United – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

1 total views, 1 views today

Manchester United will host old rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will mark the return of Premier League football for both Manchester United and Leeds United.

Man United will hope to hit the ground running after the acquisitions of Jadon Sancho and soon-to-be Raphael Varane. Making them title favourites alongside Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Finishing second last year, 12 points off Manchester City, The Red Devils will be eager to cut the deficit down this season.

Rivals Leeds enjoyed an exciting return to the Premier League last season, finishing 9th, with an impressive 59 points.

An old rivalry will resume at Old Trafford with a mouth-watering tie here.

Manchester United Retrospective

United’s summer transfer business has been a successful one so far, bringing in long-time target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and on the verge of announcing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Sancho’s arrival fills up the much-needed wide play-maker that has frustrated United going forward for years.

In recent weeks, rumours of potential outgoings (Paul Pogba) and incomings for the central midfield spot have taken over much of the transfer speculation.

Leeds United Retrospective

Marco Bielsa’s Leeds finished in the top half of the Premier League table since being relegated in the 2003-2004 season.

Playing thrilling all-out attack football has impressed neutral fans alike.

Showcasing a brand of high-tempo football that sometimes has given Leeds fans chaotic yet exciting football.

They come into this season with the hope of progressing further into the European places, with some young left sided-players bought for a combined £26 million.

Bielsa has recently signed a new one year contract that keeps him at Elland Road.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This old English rivalry will resume with Manchester United and Leeds United set to kick-off at 12:30 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Old Trafford.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United

TV Channel: This match will be televised live in the UK via BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 11:30 pm.

Manchester United vs Leeds United team news

Coming into this match, Man United will be without attacker Marcus Rashford for the first 2-3 months of the upcoming season with a shoulder injury and is set for surgery.

New signing Jadon Sancho will hope to make his debut in front of the Old Trafford fateful and is in contention.

Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard are out after contracting COVID-19, while Alex Telles (ankle), Phil Jones (knee) and Eric Bailly (Olympic duty) are all unavailable.

For their opponents, Leeds have no serious injury concerns to look out for. £13 million summer signing Junior Firpo could be included in the matchday squad after returning from injury alongside Jamie Shackleton.

Manchester United vs Leeds United prediction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a lot to prove in what will be his 3rd season at the helm. Winning a trophy will be their main objective this season, albeit the Premier League or a domestic trophy.

The last time these two sides met saw Manchester United thrash Leeds 6-2, when they faced off at Elland Road, it was a dull 0-0 draw, so predicting this match-up is a toss of a coin.

With the inclusion of Jadon Sancho and the incoming arrival of Raphael Varane, the confidence and hope around United are justified.

The Red Devils will fancy their chances here.

Prediction: Man United 2-0

Predicted Line-Up

Manchester United Predicted XI – (4-2-3-1)

D.Gea, W.Bissaka, V.Lindelof, H.Maguire, L.Shaw, Fred, S.McTominay, M.Greenwood, B. Fernandes, P. Pogba, E.Cavani.

Leeds United Predicted XI – (4-1-4-1)

I.Meslier, L.Ayling, R.Koch, L.Cooper, J.Firpo, K.Phillips, S.Dallas, M.Klich, Rafinha, J.Harrison, P. Bamford.

Betting Odds

Manchester United To Win: 1/2

Draw: 10/3

Leeds United To Win: 9/2

