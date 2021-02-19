Matt Doherty included in Europa League team of the week

The Irish international put in a strong performance against Wolfsberger AC yesterday.

Matt Doherty’s performance against Wolfsberger AC in the Europa League round of 32 has earned himself a place in the team of the week. The Spurs right-back put in a solid performance as his team ran out 4-1 winners, assisting a goal in the process.

Up to now, Doherty has struggled for game time in the Premier League with Tottenham, instead being forced to settle for appearances in cup competitions.

Although the quality of opposition yesterday certainly wasn’t Premier League standard, Doherty’s performance will no doubt have impressed José Mourinho. Will it be enough to make the right-back spot his own, though?

The only other natural right-back at Spurs is Serge Aurier. However, his defensive inconsistency has casted doubts about his ability to firmly establish himself as a regular starter.

Japhet Tanganga is another option in the position. However, he primarily plays as a centre-back and also has very little experience at Premier League level.

Doherty could also do with a run of games to cement his position in the Ireland set-up. He struggled to find a place in the team when he was playing regularly – and very well – for Wolves, so his prospects of starting at the minute look slim, especially with Séamus Coleman fit and playing football.

Ireland begin their World Cup qualification campaign on the 24th of March against Serbia. European giants Portugal are also included in Ireland’s group.

