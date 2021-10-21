New dates for the SSE Airtricity First Division play-offs fixtures

New dates for the SSE Airtricity First Division play-offs have been announced.

The first leg of the play-offs will now take place on Wednesday, November 3 whilst the second leg will take place later that week on Sunday, November 7.

The First Division play-off final is provisionally set for Friday, November 19 and the promotion/relegation play-off final is provisionally set for Friday, November 26.

SSE Airtricity First Division – Play-offs

Wednesday, November 3

5th Place vs 2nd Place 1st Leg
4th Place vs 3rd Place 1st Leg

Sunday November 7

2nd Place vs 5th Place 2nd Leg
3rd Place vs 4th Place 2nd Leg

