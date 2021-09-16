Newcastle v Leeds – Preview, Team News, Betting

3 total views, 3 views today
Leeds United travel to Newcastle on week five of the Premier League looking for their first win of the season
The game will kick off at 20:00 on Friday, 17th September in St. James’ Park with Mike Dean refereeing.
This has been another poor start to the season for Newcastle, after four games they have only managed one draw against Southampton. This sees them languishing 19th place as fans grow even more frustrated.
Last year’s wunderkind Joe Willock has yet to find his form while the squad has been hit with a few injuries to key players. Although they are at home, this will be a very challenging match for them.
Leeds has not faired much better in the league this season, they have only grabbed two draws in their fixtures and sit in 17th place. Bielsa will plan to turn their fortune around at the weekend after a tough run of fixtures.
The team will need to contend with only having one full-time center half available after Struijk’s red card was not rescinded.
These two sides have been very evenly matched in recent years, playing against each other in both the Premier League and Championship. Last season, Leeds proved to be stronger winning both ties including a thrilling 5-2 game before Christmas.
Predicted Starting 11s
Newcastle
Formation
5-3-2
Predicted Starting Team
Woodman (GK), Ritchie, Krafth, Lascelles, Schar, Murphy, Almiron, Longstaff, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton
Injuries / Suspensions
Wilson (Thigh), Clark (Knock), Anderson (Hip), Manquillo (Knock), Shelvey (Calf), Dubravka (Foot), Willock (Knock), Dummett (Calf), Fraser (Ankle)
Leeds United
Formation
4-1-4-1
Predicted Starting Team
Meslier (GK), Firpo, Cooper, Ayling, Shackleton, Phillips, James, Dallas, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Bamford
Injuries / Suspensions
Forshaw (Muscle injury), Llorente (Muscle injury), Koch (Groin), Struijk (Suspended)
Betting
Newcastle United 2/1
Draw 5/2
Leeds United 6/5
Predicted Score
Newcastle has been hit too hard with injuries this week and it will be hard for them to rekindle any excitement in their game without the missing players. Ayling will be well able to fill in at the defense for Leeds and sure them up.
Expect this game to end 3-1 to Leeds.