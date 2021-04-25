Peamount United made it three wins in a row to secure their place at the top of the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League table.

The champions still have a game in hand and so too do Shelbourne, who were the neutral team this week, so there should be plenty of interesting clashes to come.

DLR Waves got their second win of the season, Galway WFC overpowered Treaty United, and Wexford Youths edged past Athlone Town in the other games.

SSE Airtricity Women’s National League – Series 4

Bohemians 0-3 Peamount United

Moral victories have no place on a League table but Bohemians boss Sean Byrne knows that his team deserve a lot of credit for their performance in this game.

The Gypsies shut the champions out until the 65th minute – albeit an earlier goal was ruled out for offside – and that required a huge team effort as Peamount came at them with everything.

In the end that bit of quality that the League leaders possess told as Tiegan Ruddy got them started with a fine finish before Eleanor Ryan-Doyle curled in a superb free-kick.

Then a quick breakaway ended with Becky Watkins converting at the back post to seal the victory, but Bohs know that if they can defend like they did for the majority of this game then it will help them moving forward.

Cork City 0-1 DLR Waves

Without a win after four games played, Cork City have work to do in order to shift momentum back their way. But there is no need to panic because it’s not as if they are playing terribly.

Manager Ronan Collins will be able to pick out plenty of positives from his team’s display at Turner’s Cross, where they were ultimately undone by a rocket of a free-kick from Jessica Gleeson.

DLR did enjoy some possession in the opposition’s half and went close on several occasions to adding a second goal, but Cork battled hard and stood firm.

For DLR, this result is a big step forward as it proves that they can come out on top in tight battles – especially away from home – and that will surely boost their confidence.

Galway WFC 4-1 Treaty United

Four goals within six minutes left Treaty dazed and confused at Eamonn Deacy Park. The opener from Lynsey McKey caught them off-guard and they didn’t how to respond.

Still stinging from that excellent finish by McKey, the away team failed to clear a corner kick as Savannah McCarthy powered in a header from close range.

Then they allowed Shauna Brennan to find space at the back post to make it 3-0 before Rachel Kearns notched in her sixth goal of the season with a fine header.

Niall Connolly’s side worked incredibly hard but were punished each time for lapses in concentration. They did pull one back through Áine Walsh’s fine strike but this result will sting.

Wexford Youths 1-0 Athlone Town

This was a real battle in Ferrycarrig Park as Athlone conceded a penalty and had two players sent off but will feel that they could have got something out of the game.

For Wexford, they will focus simply on the fact that this is their second win of the season and it elevates them up to second place in the table at a time when they cannot afford to be left behind in the title race.

Kylie Murphy fired in the game-winning penalty on 80 minutes after she had been fouled, but Athlone had already lost midfielder Muireann Devanney by that stage to two yellow cards.

Defender Fiona Owens would soon follow in leaving the pitch early as Athlone’s frustrations were clear to see. Wexford, however, know that they have to be more clinical in front of goal to ensure scoreline are not as tight.