Porto v Liverpool – Preview, Lineups, Odds, Where To Watch

3 total views, 3 views today

Liverpool have travelled to Portugal to take on Porto at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday evening in the UEFA Champions League.

The game is part of the second round of matches in Group B with Atletico Madrid taking on AC Milan in the other fixture.

Liverpool lead the group after a win over Milan in a fantastic fixture between the sides – the first-ever game between the two sides that was not the final of the Champions League.

Porto, on the other hand, sit on one point after their goalless draw with the Spanish champions and can feel aggrieved not to have gotten the win in Madrid.

Liverpool are unbeaten against the two-time European champions, winning five and drawing three in their eight matches against each other to date – all games were played in the 21st century.

The two sides have met in this competition several times in recent years, with some famous away days for the Redmen as they went to two finals in a row.

Sadio Mané scored a hattrick on Valentine’s Day in 2018 as Jurgen Klopp’s men sealed their spot in the quarter-finals after just one leg of their last 16 tie against the Portuguese giants with a 5-0 win.

A strong team performance saw Liverpool earn a semi-final match-up against Barcelona when they won 4-1 in April 2019, during the campaign in which a 14-year wait for a sixth European cup came to an end.

Jürgen Klopp reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League trip to FC Porto, with Naby Keita set to return.

Midfielder Keita missed Saturday’s draw with Brentford due to a foot issue sustained during last week’s Carabao Cup victory at Norwich City but took part in training before Monday’s flight to Portugal.

That means only Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott are ruled out of the Group B match at Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday night.

However, it is understood that right-back and new fourth-choice captain Trent Alexander-Arnold did not travel with the side on Monday.

For the hosts, former Anderlecht and Newcastle United centre-back Chancel Mbemba is suspended, while Pepe is a doubt after missing training on Monday.

Former Liverpool man Marko Grujic, who was Klopp’s first signing for the club, is available for the side after his permanent departure from the Reds this summer.

Lineups

Porto – Predicted (4-2-3-1): Costa; Corona, Cardoso, Marcano, Wendell; Conceicao, Vitinha; Otavio, Oliveira, Diaz; Taremi.

Liverpool – Predicted (4-3-3): Alisson; Williams, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Jota, Origi.

Odds

Porto 10/3

Draw 27/10

Liverpool 3/4

Where To Watch

The game will kick-off at 8:00 pm and will be available to watch on RTÉ 2 from 7:30 pm.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com