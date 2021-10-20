6 total views, 6 views today

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United will go head-to-head on the Gameweek 9 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will be an interesting game for both teams. The last time these two sides met was last February where Palace came out 1-2 victors at St James’s Park. With both Palace and Newcastle gaining a win over each other in the 2020/2021 season.

Crystal Palace Retrospective

Palace currently sits 14th, with 1 win, 2 losses and 5 draws. 8 points from a possible 21 were to be expected after a change of manager, especially from a manager like Patrick Vieira.

In their last game, Palace played brilliantly against London rivals Arsenal, coming from behind to lead 1-2, only to concede in the last minute of injury-time to an Alexandre Lacazette equalizer.

Newcastle United Retrospective

After their massive Saudi led takeover, Newcastle lost their first game under new ownership after a 2-3 home loss to Tottenham on Sunday.

Since then Steve Bruce has been sacked and the club will be led on an interim basis.

The club currently sits second from bottom in 19th position. Winless after eight league games, with 3 draws and 5 losses so far.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This game between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United will kick off at 3 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Saturday, 23 October 2021, at Selhurst Park.

Where to watch Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

The game will not be televised live on any UK platforms.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United team news

For Palace, Nathan Ferguson is out with a shin injury with no return day. While Eberechi Eze is suffering from lower leg problems and will be ruled out long-term.

Wilfried Zaha could make an appearance after suffering a small knock.

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will miss the game from suspension after picking up two yellow cards against Tottenham.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is out with a foot injury, while Paul Dummett (Calf) and Freddie Woodman (Muscular) are out with no return date.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United prediction

Palace will be more than up for this game after squabbling away a crucial 3 points in their last game against Arsenal.

While Newcastle’s preparations will surely be all over the place after Steve Bruce’s dismissal.

I can only see a Palace win here.

Prediction: 3-1 Crystal Palace.

Predicted Line-Up

Crystal Palace Predicted XI – (4-3-3)

V. Guaita, J. Ward, J. Andresen, M. Guehi, T. Mitchell, C. Kouyaté, J. McArthur, J. Ayew, O. Edward, Conor Gallagher, C. Benteke.

Newcastle United Predicted XI – (4-1-4-1)

K. Darlow, J. Manquillo, J. Lascelles, C. Clark, M. Ritchie, I. Hayden, A. Saint-Maximin, J. Willock, S. Longstaff, R. Fraser, C. Wilson

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

Betting Odds

Crystal Palace To Win: 10/11

Draw: 5/2

Newcastle United To Win: 14/5

For more news and stories on all things, Premier League click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com