Five Potential Candidates to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United Manager

With growing pressure mounting on current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with results of late being under par, rumours of his dismissal are at an all-time high.

His side currently sits seventh in the Premier League, with four wins from nine.

They have also lost three of their last five, with a 4-2 away loss to Leicester being followed up by a humiliating 0-5 home loss to rivals Liverpool.

With the writing on the wall for Ole, here are five managers who have been named as Solskjaers apparent successors.

1. Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has reportedly said 'yes' to Manchester United, with the Italian waiting on a final decision on Solskjær over the next couple of weeks — utdreport (@utdreport) October 28, 2021

The former Chelsea boss was one of the first names touted for the United job after Saturday’s defeat to Liverpool.

It has been reported that Conte does not normally take up a role mid-way through the season but he would be tempted if United made strong contact.

If Conte were to get the job, United would be getting a serial winner, winning the league numerous times with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter, but his hot head temperament and short-termism might sway United owners away from his appointment after his public fallouts with the each club’s hierarchy.

His time at Chelsea ended after winning the FA Cup in his second season, and a year prior he dominated the Premier League, winning it at a canter.

Conte is available after leaving Inter Milan in the summer and if the results for Ole worsen, he is the obvious choice.

2. Zinedine Zidane

🚨 Zinedine Zidane is not interested in taking over as Manchester United manager. (Source: @LaurensJulien) pic.twitter.com/YUl4S5i3I1 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 26, 2021

Along with Conte, Zizou is the only big-name manager currently without a job after Zidane left his role at Real Madrid for a second time after leaving last summer.

His name has always been rumoured for the United role and would be the ideal candidate to take over from Solskjaer. He has a European pedigree, winning the three-peat in his first spell with Madrid along with two league titles.

With former Madrid stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane wearing the famous red shirt, it could be a reunion of sorts. If he were to get the job he would bring a much-needed lift and name value to a club in disarray.

Now rather or not he would be interested in the job is up for debate.

3. Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag proves he's the best option to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United | @GarrickOmar #mufc https://t.co/Qt0L8PUvep — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) October 28, 2021

The Dutchman has made a name for himself as Ajax manager, currently in his fifth season with the European giants. He made a sleeping giant like Ajax into a well-oiled machine capable of beating anyone on their day.

His highlight as Ajax manager was bringing his side to the semi-finals of the Champions League where a last-minute goal from Lucas Moura saw Tottenham advance.

He is known for his free-flowing football and high attacking philosophy which would compliment how United fans would like their side to play.

If United were keen on his signature they would need to pay Ajax for his services as ten Hag recently extended his contract with Ajax through to the end of the 2022–23 season

4. Mauricio Pochettino

🚨 Mauricio Pochettino remains Manchester United's number one choice to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should the Norwegian be relieved of his duties. (Source: Daily Star) pic.twitter.com/dMF3v8hxbC — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 27, 2021

United fans first choice to take over from Jose Mourinho not so long ago, the former Tottenham manager was one of the most sought after managers during his time in the Premier League.

After losing in the Champions League final to Liverpool he was sacked by Spurs a few months later.

Taking over the PSG job in January 2021, he failed to win the Ligue 1 title in his first season and has come under some scrutiny with the squad he has.

His side currently sits top of the Ligue 1 table, 7 points clear after 11 games.

It seems unlikely that United would try to obtain a manager at another club, especially with the hefty buy-out clause they would have to pay the French giants.

5. Roberto Martinez

The current Belgium manager is a longshot for the job, with his position among Belgium FA officials still positive after his side were eliminated from the Quarter-final stage during Euro 2020.

The appointment of the former Wigan and Everton manager would not go down well with the Manchester United faithful, with his ultimate failure with Belgium’s golden generation being a major sticking point for many.

While he did spend a few years in the Premier League, he relegated Wigan and got sacked by Everton. If his handling of the Belgium job is anything to go by, a massive job like Manchester United may be a step too far for the Spaniard

