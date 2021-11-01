Leeds transfer update: Bielsa looking for Swift and de Tomas

1,026 total views, 1,026 views today

After what has been a lack-luster beginning to the Premier League season, manager Marcelo Bielsa is looking for new players in January

Bielsa was happy to bring home three points after the team’s win at the weekend. Leeds beat rock-bottom side Norwich City on Halloween afternoon.

Ireland’s Andrew Omobamidele got a comeback goal for the Canary’s but Raphinha and Rodrigo strikes were enough for the Whites to clinch a victory. This win now puts the club in 17th place level on points with Watford and Aston Villa.

With only two wins in ten matches, most Leeds fans will not be happy with their start of the season. Now the club will look for new signings in the winter transfer window to bolster their squad and fix their problems.

Raul de Tomas

Leeds will join a transfer battle with Tottenham Hotspur for Espanyol forward Raul de Thomas. The 27-year-old striker has made a big impression in La Liga in the last few seasons.

He has scored six goals and got two assists in 11 appearances so far this season. He has an estimated transfer value of just under €15 million so he could prove to be a good deal for the Yorkshire club.

Leeds’ main man Patrick Bamford spent much of the last few months on the injury table. This problem has taught Bielsa an important lesson in Premier League management. The Spaniard relied too heavily on Bamford last season and has not found a suitable replacement for him.

RDT delivers once again! 🔥 Espanyol take the lead just before half time through Raúl de Tomás 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/VM1NuyaqW7 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 18, 2021

John Swift

Bielsa is also looking to improve his midfield line. The club has shown interest in signing Reading’s talismanic central midfielder Swift.

They will need to fight with Brentford and Newcastle for the Englishman’s signature. The 26-year-old has an estimated transfer value of just over €4 million but probably will go for more in January.

He has found the net eight times and provided six assists in 15 appearances in the Championship this year.

Swift would be a very welcome addition to Bielsa’s team, giving a much-needed rest to Dallas, Klich, and Rodrigo.

