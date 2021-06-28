PSG have signed another Mbappé

PSG have confirmed the signing of Ethan Mbappé, younger brother of the star Kylian Mbappé on a three-year deal

Ethan Mbappé is only 14 years old but signing his first contract will have him stay at the club until 2024.

He is still young but has shown to be a future attacking threat while being a part of the PSG academy team.

Ethan does have another brother that plays football professionally. Jirès Kembo Ekoko is their adoptive older brother and currently plays for DR Congo and Bursaspor in Turkey.

PSG made the announcement, along with fellow youngster Titu Senny Mayulu, in the middle of a heated transfer marketed for brother, Kylian.

Another Mbappe in town. Kylian Mbappe's brother, Ethan Mbappe, signs a contract with PSG until 2024 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/tPvQ7qopkN — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 25, 2021

What does this mean for Kylian Mbappé?

It is clear that PSG president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has chosen to use Mbappé’s family to convince him to stay in Paris longer.

The 22-year-old signed four years ago by PSG for an estimated €180 million. He is now heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid who are looking to start a new Galacticos era.

Since joining the Paris club, he has won three league titles, a World Cup and made it to the finals of the Champions League. He has reached the new heights in his young career but is he ready for his next step?

The signing of his younger brother, Ethan may make the Frenchman want to stay in Paris to spend more time and take care of his sibling.

The Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid transfer saga has been going on for more than two years and is reaching its boiling point. It would be hard for the youngster and PSG to say no if Madrid offer around €200 million for his signature.

Only time will tell if PSG’s sneaky plan to convince Mbappé to stay has actually worked.

