Rangers winger on the cards for move to Leeds

By
James Hanly
-

 2 total views,  2 views today

English winger Ryan Kent looks to be on his way out the door of Rangers after their Champions League exit, Leeds are his favorite suitors so far

Kent has caught a few eyes with his blistering pace and powerful first-time shots in the Scottish Premiership over the last three years. The 24-year-old used to be on books for Liverpool in 2019 but failed to make any meaningful appearances.

Along with striker Alfredo Morelos, the two bossed last season to win the Scottish league. Now that they have missed out on Champions League football after a 4-2 defeat to Malmo, their heads could be turned by bigger clubs further south.

Manager Steven Gerrard will not want to lose the winger but Kent has been linked with a move to Leeds for a few seasons now. He currently has a market value of €6 million but would probably be sold for a sum closer to €20 million.

Kent is capable of playing in any of the forward-line positions but would probably have stiff competition with Jack Harrison, Helder Costa, and Raphinha.

Bielsa is looking for a team that can compete for the top ten places next season after an impressive 11th place finish last year. Kent would certainly fit his style of play with having speed, energy, and creativity in an abundance.

The winger managed 15 goal involvements in the league last season in 33 games. Yet to hit his prime, those numbers could go higher in the Premier League.

After not finding his for when he was younger in Liverpool or in the Bundesliga with Freiburg, it will be interesting to see if he adapts to Yorkshire life better.

If Leeds can secure his signature, it is still most unlikely that he will play in their opening game of the season away to Manchester United. That match kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday 14th August.

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here