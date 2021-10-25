Record-breaking Salah scores three in 5-0 rout

6 total views, 6 views today

Mo Salah made fans go wild after he scored a hat-trick at Old Trafford in Liverpool’s 5-0 win over bitter rivals Manchester United.

The Egyptian King got his first three-goal haul of the season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils crumbled in front of their fans.

Two of those goals came before half-time, with the third providing the killer blow at the start of the second half.

With his goals, the 29-year-old broke three records in one day and equalled another to add to the emphatic win away from home.

Salah became the Premier League’s highest-scoring African player with his first goal of the match, surpassing Ivorian Didier Drogba’s total of 184 in 89 fewer games.

He became the first player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford in the Premier League and the first man to do so in all competitions since Ronaldo Nazario in 2003.

The Liverpool forward extended the club record he had set against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday for the most consecutive games in all competitions with at least one goal.

His first strike against United brought his current streak into double-digits with ten and also equalled the club record for most consecutive away games with at least a goal.

Salah equalled Sam Raybould’s record of scoring in five consecutive away trips for the club, a record that has stood since 1902.

He now sits on 10 goals in the league, three ahead of anyone else on the charts, with a further five from Liverpool’s three games in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool continue their unbeaten start to the season and are currently 13 matches into 2021-22 without tasting defeat once.

The win sees them keep in the early race for first place, sitting second a point behind Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea and a point ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

They face Preston North End next in round four of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, October 27 at 7:45 pm.

