The English Premier League will recommence on Wednesday, 17th June, subject to all safety requirements being in place, the Chief Executive of the Premier League, Richard Masters, has confirmed.

The 92 games remaining in this season’s league will all be played behind closed doors, but each one of them will be televised live.

The Premier League is set to play two rearranged games on Wednesday, 17th June, involving Manchester City v Arsenal and Aston Villa v Sheffield United.

The weekend of 20-21 June will see a full round of games that weekend, with games broadcast on live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport or Amazon Prime.

The Premier League has also announced revised kick-off times for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Weekend games:

Friday 8pm

Saturday 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm, 8pm.

Sunday 12.00, 2.00pm, 4.30pm, 7pm

Monday 8pm

Midweek games:

Tuesday 6pm, 8pm

Wednesday 6pm, 8pm

Thursday 6pm, 8pm