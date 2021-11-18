Robertson and Henderson doubts for Liverpool clash with Arsenal

8 total views, 8 views today

Liverpool will monitor the fitness of captain Jordan Henderson and left-back Andrew Robertson ahead of their match against Arsenal after they both picked up injuries during the November international break.

Senegal’s Sadio Mané, who also picked up an injury during this period, is fit and available for the clash – he has been training with the squad this week after returning to Kirkby from international duty.

However, the return to club football comes too soon for a quartet of Liverpool players working their way back into contention.

Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita and James Milner will all be unavailable for the match this weekend.

“Robbo was lucky, we can probably say. It was a little bit DOMS, the intensity of all the games he played probably, rather than anything else,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com on Thursday.

“He was smart enough to [make] the right decision, he went off early, which he usually is not doing. But in this case it was absolutely right, and so there’s a good chance that he can be involved at the weekend.

“Hendo, a little bit more [injured] than Robbo but a chance for the weekend. So we are working on that. It’s not a serious injury but in this short period of time we have to see if he is ready for Saturday. But after that, 100 per cent, and possibly for Arsenal as well.

“Sadio is fine – painful but fine. Everybody who had a rib bruise knows it’s an annoying thing. But Sad trained here with us now in all sessions.

“We took him out a little bit earlier here and there when we knew now it will be full contact, stuff like this, just to give it a bit more time to settle. But he looks fine.”

Liverpool face Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday, November 20 at 5:30 pm.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com