Rovers in high hopes for important European tie

James Hanly
Shamrock Rovers have traveled to Albania to face Teuta Durres tonight in the second leg of the Europa Conference League match

The squad got the first half of the job done in Tallaght with a late 1-0 victory thanks to substitute Aidomo Emakhu.

Now preparing in the Stadiumi Niko Dovana, Rovers have a full squad with Neil Farrugia back from injury. Rovers have now won their last six games on the bounce and hope to go another better.

Manager Stephen Bradley spoke about the team’s excitement to play this game in a recent press conference.

“We’re a very experienced group in Europe. We know what it takes. We’ve been together a long time; we’ve played in a lot of big games and played in Europe a lot. So, the players are ready and focused and going into this game in really good form. It’s one we’re really looking forward to,” said Bradley.

Rovers do expect Teuta Durres to be stronger this time, now they are at home but their recent form is not very strong. Although narrowly winning the Albanian league on goal difference, they have only won one of their last five competitive matches.
Another problem for Bradley’s side is acclimatizing to the heat and humidity in such a short space of time. The squad travelled to Albania on Tuesday and had their first try-out on the main pitch yesterday evening.
“There’s no getting away from it, it’s very hot but thankfully by the time kick-off comes around, it’s calmed down quite a bit. We’ll be fine. It is what it is and there’s no excuses. We’ll manage it right and get ready to go with a game plan to win the game,” added Bradley.
The match kicks off at 19:00 tonight, 12th August.

Other Irish clubs in European action

PAOK Thessaloniki (1) v Bohemians FC (2) – 18:00 – Thessaloniki, Greece

Dundalk (2) v Vitesse (2) – 20:00 – Oriel Park, Dundalk – Available on LOI TV

