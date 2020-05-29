Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

All the Covid-19 tests carried out on players and staff at four SSE Airtricity League clubs have returned negative results according to the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

The first batch of tests was carried out last Monday at Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians.

FAI Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn welcomed the negative test results, stating:

“This is most welcome news and a very positive step as we work with Government, their agencies and all stakeholders in the game towards a safer return for all of Irish football.”

The players and staff from the same four clubs will be tested again next Monday ahead of a planned return to training on 8th June, as part of the pilot programme to ensure a safe return for football.