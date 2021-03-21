FA Cup Result – Leicester easily beat Manchester United – Match & Goal Highlights

Leicester easily beat man Utd

Iheanacho was the difference between the two teams as Leicester easily beat Manchester United in the FA Cup Q/F – Match & Goal Highlights.

Fred plays a ball straight to Iheanacho for Leicester opener; Greenwood fires in Pogba cut-back to level, Tielemans finds corner from edge of area. Then Iheanacho seals the win with his second goal.

Leicester reach their first FA Cup semi-final since 1982. They will play Southampton at Wembley in four weeks’ time.

Jermaine Jenas – Ex-Tottenham and Newcastle midfielder on BBC One

I think Leicester have been sensational today – especially Wilfred Ndidi – but I’m giving the man of the match to Kelechi Iheanacho. He got his goals and it’s been a top performance from him. I think he thoroughly deserves it.

Semi-final draw: Chelsea v Man City & Leicester or Man Utd v Sou

