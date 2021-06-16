Iceland 2 Republic of Ireland 0

The Republic of Ireland Women’s side produced an impressive display in their 2-0 loss to Iceland in an international friendly.
This Irish side pressed high, not giving their hosts time to settle, early in the game.
The Irish Women’s side looked the more dangerous inside the opening 10 minutes with Megan Connolly firing. Katie McCabe and Heather Payne provided width for the side while Denise O’Sullivan made impressive breaks from midfield.
Iceland responded with a couple of half chances but brave defending – particularly by Louise Quinn – ensured that they could not find a way through. Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan was fully alert between the posts.
On 31 minutes, Amber Barrett hooked a left-footed shot wide from just inside the penalty area. It was a positive sign of Ireland’s intent to shoot when within distance of the Iceland’s goal.
Iceland broke free five minutes later with Berglind Björg Þorvaldsdóttir but her shot was well dealt with by Brosnan. At the other end, Connolly forced a save from goalkeeper Rúnarsdóttir with a shot from distance.
Early in the second half, Iceland almost broke the deadlock when Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir got free inside the area. Brosnan put her off, however, before Diane Caldwell charged down a shot.
Iceland finally made the breakthrough with poor Irish defending assisting their effort. Þorvaldsdóttir pounced inside the area to poke the ball past Brosnan after breaking free from her marker to score the opening goal of the game.
The Republic of Ireland tried to find a way back into the game and substitute Jessica Ziu added a lot of speed. A brilliant strike from Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir then ended the contest as she secured a 2-0 victory for her side.
The Republic of Ireland will travel to Georgia in September for their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier.
Iceland: Rúnarsdóttir; Halldórsdóttir, Viggósdóttir, Gísladóttir; Vilhjálmsdóttir, Brynjarsdóttir (Ágústsdóttir 72), GY Jónsdóttir (Tómsdóttir 80), SJ Jónsdóttir (Albertsdóttir 72), Jóhannsdóttir (Hauksdóttir 46), Sigurðardóttir (Arnardóttir 46); Þorvaldsdóttir (Jensen 80).
Republic of Ireland: Brosnan; Finn, O’Riordan, Quinn, Caldwell, O’Mahony (McLaughlin 80); O’Sullivan, Connolly; Payne, Barrett (Ziu 62), McCabe.
Referee: Kirsty Dowie (England).