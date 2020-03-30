Aston Villa star Jack Grealish will be questioned by Police after being involved in a drunken rampage hours after appealing to his social media fans to stay at home during the Covid-19 outbreak.

It seems the former Irish U21 player who decided to commit to England went to a friend’s house in his jeep and on the way home his jeep crashed into multiple cars. It is not known if the Range Rover belongs to Grealish, who had been connected with a £50million move to Man United was driving.

Images said to have been taken Sunday morning showed the Aston Villa star in two different slippers looking totally out of it.

Other snaps on social media showed the damaged white luxury car abandoned on double yellow lines on the same street.

West Midlands Police said the driver left the scene “on foot” and officers were last night still trying to track him down.

A witness has told Sportsmail that Grealish was the man at the scene, accompanied by retired footballer Tony Capaldi, adding that he was seen leaving a building where former Villa team-mate Ross McCormack owns a luxury flat.

Witnesses claimed to The Sun that the car then drove 200 yards, veering on to the pavement and hitting a £30,000 silver C-Class Mercedes, as well as a £20,000 blue Mercedes. The Range Rover also crashed into iron railings in front of an estate agency.

There has been no statement from Aston Villa or Jack Grealish who earlier in the day had told his fans to stay at home and not go out