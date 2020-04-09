The English Premier League Football season can be completed in 56 days when it is safe to resume, clubs have been told, but it is assumed that matches will be played behind closed doors.

A letter sent to all 72 EFL clubs by chairman Rick Parry said no training should resume until at least 16 May.

The EFL said it was hopeful the campaign could finish in the summer, but there is still no indication of when it might begin again.

All 24 sides in the Championship still had nine matches to play when the league was suspended on 13 March, while some clubs in League One have 12 games remaining. But the EFL estimates it can finish all fixtures within two months, including the play-offs.

The letter also suggested the start of next season could be delayed.

“Looking more long-term, the EFL must remain mindful of the implications that the extension of this season may have on the commencement of the 2020-21 campaign, although we will ensure there is a suitable break between the two, so as to allow clubs and staff sufficient time to regroup and prepare accordingly,” it added.

“I think there will be a sigh of relief as and when we reach that point, and what is clear right now is that Covid-19 continues to present hugely challenging and uncertain times for everyone, and our thoughts are with all those directly affected by the pandemic.”