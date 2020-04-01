It’s a strange time for all sports and people would think the Premier League would be very cash-rich but not everyone agrees.

Brighton chairman Paul Barber has been talking about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Premier League club finances.

The club are continuing to pay all matchday staff until the end of the season but Barber admitted he cannot rule out the need to furlough employees or cut player wages.

“I think the football industry like every other industry in the country is doing whatever it can to save as many jobs as possible, to ensure that people’s income continues and to continue to support the community wherever they can,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It’s a very difficult time for everybody and I can fully understand why people think that the football industry and particularly the Premier League has got a lot of cash. In many cases that’s not the case, it’s a bit of a myth, but what we have to do is to protect jobs, we’re doing whatever we can to do that and that’s the priority at the moment for just about every industry in the country including ours.”