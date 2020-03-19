It doesn’t matter if you are a hardcore sports betting fanatic or just a sports fan, there is no denying that sports betting is everywhere these days.



You go online, you see it. Heck, you can’t turn on a game without seeing some kind of advertisement for an online bookie or casino. This is especially true in the terms of the football league. While betting is prevalent in many other sports across the world, it seems like it is more embedded in the football world than anywhere else. And, this could be because the National League itself is addicted to gambling and the money that they bring in from the activity.

Reinforcement Behavior

Can you remember when you were a child and you got maybe $10 for doing good on your report card? Maybe you got a weekly allotment for keeping your nose to the ground and completing other tasks. Whatever the situation was, it no doubt felt good when you received that money. It felt like you were being paid to do something good and meaningful because that’s exactly what was happening in this situation. Well, did you know that gambling creates the same sense? Yes, when you are gambling, you don’t collect as often, but this just reinforces those feelings. When behaviors like this aren’t presciently rewarded, they are more meaningful when they are awarded. So, when you finally get that big sports winning, it makes it all that more meaningful. And, this is just one of the many reasons that football itself is addicted to the money that they bring in from gambling.

Brian Rice The First To Announce

If you have been paying close attention to the Football League Tables then you already know that it was Brain Rice that was the first to come out and admit his proclivities. He didn’t get caught or he wasn’t forced to come out. He simply decided to come out on his own and this was something that garnered him a lot of attention. Rice said that in the past five seasons, he had broken the governing body’s rules on gambling by betting on football games. He did not admit to betting on any of his team’s games, but he did admit to placing and making several bets across the past 5 seasons. He simply contributed his actions to gambling addiction. This probably has to do with the fact that gambling is now so widely accepted in the sport. Betting on a game is as modern as going to get game and grabbing a hot dog and nachos.

That Near-Win Factor

Another reason that people get addicted to the thrill of betting on football is that there is always that near-win factor. Just think about. Depending on the type of bet that you are placing, you nearly have a 50/50 chance of winning. And, when you lose, you feel like you were so close to collecting that big pay off. This is something that people feel every time they place bets on football games. Just barely missing the bet by a point or two only intensifies these feelings.